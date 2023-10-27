KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been placed on The NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List.

This means Ross cannot practice, play or attend games. Ross was placed on the list after he was arrested on Monday for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage.

He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and posted a $2,500 bond after he was released from jail. Ross did practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Andy Reid said they’re still taking in information and keeping open communication with general manager Brett Veach.

It is currently unclear what led up to the arrest and the details about the incident with his ex-girlfriend.