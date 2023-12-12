KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Andy Reid gave a quick quote when asked about Justyn Ross being reinstated with the team at practice this week.

“We’ll see kind of where he’s at physically,” said Reid. “It’s hard to be gone that long and try to jump back in. We’ll just have to see where he’s at.”

Ross was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Since the wide receiver was on the Commissioner’s Exempt List for the previous five games, those counted towards a majority of his suspension.

And since he missed the Buffalo Bills game, he’s now allowed to play.

Reid’s brief quote doesn’t give much away to how soon fans might see Ross back on the field, but he rejoins a position room searching for answers.

In the seven games he’s seen this season the WR has been targeted six times, with three receptions for 34 yards and a couple drops.