KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been suspended six games after he was arrested earlier this fall.

The NFL announced Friday the receiver will be suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Ross has already missed the last five games after he was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List.

Since any games a player misses while on the list are credited toward the suspension, Ross will be back with the team on Monday after sitting out for the Chiefs game Sunday vs the Buffalo Bills.

Ross will also have to pay back six game checks he received on paid leave.

Shawnee police arrested Ross on Oct. 23, and the Johnson County district attorney initially charged him on Oct. 24 with misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal damage less than $1,000.

On Nov. 6, prosecutors amended one charge to criminal damage over $1,000 but less than $25,000. That made it a felony level.

Then on Nov. 22, a Johnson County judge ordered Ross’s case to diversion on Nov. 22.

Once he successfully completes the diversion program, his charges will be formally dropped. Ross will still be ordered to pay approximately $200 in various court fees.

According to court documents, Ross found something on his girlfriend’s phone that “upset him.” After seeing her phone, he began yelling, got in her face and told her to get out of their apartment, prosecutors say.

Ross spoke with police and admitted to breaking the computer, charging documents say. He claimed that he owned it. Court records also say Ross said all the things he broke were things he owned.