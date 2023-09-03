KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – After weeks of speculation with an injury, Patrick Mahomes will have one of the team’s top pass-catchers in the Chiefs’ week one matchup against the Lions.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is “good to go” for the season opener on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said Sunday.

Toney tore his meniscus at the start of training camp, missing the entire preseason with a surgery.

He was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs in October of the 2022 season for a third and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Toney was an instrumental part of Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory, recording the longest punt return in Super Bowl history and a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.