KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their speedy receiver for another game.

Head coach Andy Reid ruled Mecole Hardman out for his eighth straight game Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Reid said Hardman had a setback on Wednesday with his abdominal injury. The injury planted Hardman on injured reserve since Nov. 17.

The 21-day window for Hardman to return from injured reserve expires on Wednesday, but Reid said he’s not worried about the receiver’s possibility of returning to the active roster.

“As long as he’s progressing and trying to work to get better, we’ll be OK,” Reid said. “If he can’t, then he can’t. Then we move on and keep going with the guys we’ve got.”

Hardman was enjoying a more featured role in the offense before his injury. This season, he has 25 catches, 297 yards and six total touchdowns in eight games.