KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp Thursday with a sense of optimism that comes from playing in the last two Super Bowls and the offseason additions to the roster.

These three days comprised the final practices the Chiefs will have in Phase 3 of the offseason program ahead of training camp which begins late July.

Head coach Andy Reid was most pleased that he could see his player in person.