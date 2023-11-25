KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without several offensive weapons when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Running back Jerick McKinnon and wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman are all out against the Raiders.

Hardman was ruled out on Friday with a thumb injury but was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

The Chiefs traded for the fifth-year receiver in October for him to return to the team that drafted him, and he has only garnered 41 yards on eight catches while also serving as the team’s primary punt returner.

Hardman was hindered to eight games last season because of injury.

Given Toney’s injury history, the Chiefs have been slowly working him into the offense recently as they have been waiting to put him on full display.

Toney is coming off a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he flashed his electric ability as a returner and in the offense.

He has 139 yards and a touchdown on 22 catches this season.

Head coach Andy Reid said there’s a chance WR Richie James plays as a punt returner against Vegas. He was just activated off of injured reserve before Week 11 but didn’t play against the Eagles.

With Hardman’s injury keeping him out a minimum of four weeks, James could keep that role for the rest of the season.