BIXBY, Okla. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs Superfan who identified himself as “ChiefsAholic” faces new legal trouble more than three months after his arrest for an alleged bank robbery near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to court filings, ChiefsAholic’s real name is Xaviar Babudar.

He is accused of removing his ankle monitor and skipping a court hearing Monday morning, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson for the office said the DA has charged Babudar with removing an electronic monitoring device in addition to his original charges for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised.

Babudar was to be arraigned on charges stemming from the bank robbery in December during the hearing. There is now a warrant issued for Babudar’s arrest. If found, he will be arrested and held on a $1 million bond.

This is not the first legal trouble Bubadar has gotten into since he was arrested and charged with the December bank robbery while allegedly on his way to a Chiefs game in Houston.

He also got in trouble with the court after he renewed his ChiefsAholic persona on Twitter following the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII win.

It also triggered our investigation into the creation of the popular Chiefs superfan and the mysterious man behind the wolf mask.

Xaviar Michael Babudar

ChiefsAholic’s full legal name is Xaviar Michael Babudar.

An address he gave to police in the Tulsa area at the time of his December 2022 arrest shows the 28-year-old lives in Overland Park. The address is the same one his mother provided on court documents.

Instead of being a house or an apartment, the address tracks back to a Mail and Copy Plus store located in a strip mall.

Immediately following his arrest, he told the Tulsa County Court he was homeless and couldn’t afford to pay for an attorney to represent him in court.

While Babudar doesn’t seem to have a permanent home address, Chiefs fans report Babudar has consistently attended NFL games for years.

His love for the Chiefs did not come from being born in the metro, however. Court documents show he actually grew up hundreds of miles away from Arrowhead Stadium in California.

Babudar didn’t just love to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom. He also loves college sports, including Kansas State.

Babudar also posted pictures of attending K-State football games last season on his Twitter account. In those tweets, he claimed he attended K-State, but the university doesn’t have any records showing he actually attended the school.

Creation of ChiefsAholic

Kansas City Chiefs Superfan ChiefsAholic had been a mainstay at games for years. Some fans say he started showing up in 2015, although we don’t know exactly how many games Babudar has attended. The Chiefs denied a request for his season ticket information.

Babudar spent time tweeting pictures from his seats at both Arrowhead Stadium and other locations as he traveled across the country to watch the Chiefs play.

While Chiefs fans loved the guy in the full-length gray wolf costume, complete with mask, Chiefs shirt and shorts, no one seemed to know ChiefsAholic’s true identity.

FOX4 News worked for months to find proof that ChiefsAholic and Babudar were the same person following his arrest in Oklahoma. Many fans FOX4 spoke to, who tailgated with ChiefsAholic, never saw him out of costume, or his mask.

Instead, they described a guy who didn’t seem to have a car and would just appear at a tailgate to hang out. While several people agreed the two were one and the same, they only knew Babudar from tailgating while in costume.

ChiefsAholic was such a constant at both home and away games that fans became concerned when Babudar didn’t show up in Houston for the Chiefs-Texans game on Dec. 18, 2022, as he told other fans he planned to do.

Babudar lived his ChiefsAholic persona in the limelight, but it wasn’t until several days after the Chiefs game in Houston that fans discovered why Babudar missed kickoff.

Oklahoma bank robbed

Babudar didn’t make it to Houston because he’d already been in an Oklahoma jail for two days.

Police arrested Babudar Dec. 16, 2022, outside of a Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union in suburban Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The arrest report from the Bixby Police Department shows officers responded to the robbery around 9:45 a.m.

Witnesses told officers the suspect pointed a gun at an employee’s chest and told the employee to open the vault, demanding the $100 bills inside. The arrest report says the gunman told the employee if they “did not open the 100s he would put a bullet in the employee’s head.”

According to the report, the suspect, later identified as Babudar, stuffed a large amount of cash into a bag and left the bank.

The charging document accuses Bubadar of wearing a paintball mask and using a CO2 pistol to threaten two credit union employees with a firearm during the crime.

It also shows Bubudar left the credit union on a bicycle. Officers arrested him in a neighborhood less than a mile from the credit union.

The arrest report shows Bubudar had a backpack with him at the time of his arrest. Officers found a paintball mask, ski goggles, gloves, green jacket, green sweatpants, black shoes, a black CO2 pistol, and a bag with a large amount of cash.

Officers reported Bubudar refused to cooperate during his arrest. He would not provide officers with his name or any other information about himself.

Prosecutors charged Bubudar with using a dangerous weapon during a robbery and assault while masked.

Free on Bond

Babudar told the court he couldn’t afford to pay for his legal defense and asked for a public defender.

The application showed Babudar is homeless, doesn’t have a job, and hasn’t worked since 2020, yet could afford to pay $8,000 to be released on bond Feb. 8.

As part of the bond requirements, Babudar is required to wear a GPS-monitored ankle bracelet. He also must stay in Tulsa County, Oklahoma, until the bank robbery case is resolved, according to court documents.

Request to Travel

The requirement to stay in Tulsa County apparently didn’t work with Babudar’s plans.

He had previously attended dozens of Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LIV in Miami. A day after Babudar posted bail, his attorney filed a request asking the court to allow Babudar to travel to Arizona for a family trip. The Chiefs played in and won Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

The request said if he couldn’t make the scheduled trip, it would cause him and his family financial hardship. He planned to have a Tulsa bondsman travel with him in hopes of showing he planned to return to Oklahoma.

While he was not allowed to travel to Arizona, Babudar was able to watch the Super Bowl free on bond, outside of a jail cell.

The fact that the judge granted Babudar’s request for bail surprised one of his alleged victims at the credit union, according to her attorney.

“I’m shocked that the district attorney and judges allowed this criminal out on bail after robbing a bank.” Payton Garcia said in a statement through her attorney. “That day changed my life. I have never feared for my life like that before.”

Social Media Account Deleted

Babudar couldn’t travel to Glendale for Super Bowl LVII, but that didn’t stop him from supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.

After being released on bond, Babudar resumed his ChiefsAholic persona, at least online.

At one point, after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, Babudar tweeted a video.

“You’re made (sic) I’m back, big mad He’s mad, she’s mad, big sad Haha, don’t care, stay mad Ah-hah, ah-hah, ah-hah Haha, b****, I’m laughing’ ’cause you big mad See it in your face, cry baby, b****, you big sad …” GOOBA by Tekashi 6ix9ine

Babudar edited ChiefsAholic over Tekashi 6ix9ine’s face in the video and tweeted it.

The attorney representing Garcia in the case noticed the tweet and brought it to the attention of the judge. The attorney claimed Babudar violated a condition of his bond with the tweet because he wasn’t supposed to have any contact with the alleged victim. The attorney argued the tweet referenced the victim.

Since Babudar tweeted the video, Garcia filed a civil lawsuit against him, according to her attorney. It asks for a judgment of more than $10,000 due to emotional distress caused during the bank robbery.

ChiefsAholic’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

Financial Background

Using his ChiefsAholic account, Bubudar tweeted a life of luxury.

He claimed to drop $30,000 on a painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shortly before his arrest. He also showed betting tickets, implying that he bet and won tens of thousands of dollars on games.

Just because he’s facing legal trouble doesn’t mean he isn’t making money, even though he told the court he is broke.

Before his Twitter account was deleted, Babudar posted pictures showing that he bet thousands of dollars on Mahomes to win NFL MVP. He also bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

He won both of those bets, which are worth thousands of dollars.

New Arrest Warrant

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office charged Babudar with removing an electronic monitoring device on March 27.

The affidavit shows Babudar’s case manager attached the electronic monitor to his ankle on Feb. 8, 2023.

A case manager received an alert that the monitor’s strap was tampered with and had possibly been removed on March 25 around 8:30 p.m.

A day later, the case manager found the electronic monitor in a wooded area in Tulsa. The affidavit shows the strap had been cut.

Babudar was not in the area of the electronic monitor and has not been located.

“I’m not surprised Mr. Babudar is stupid enough to remove his monitoring device. After all, this is someone who try to leave the scene of a bank robbery on a bicycle and then had the audacity to ask the court to attend the Super Bowl. He’s definitely not a rocket scientist,” Frank W. Frasier, attorney representing Payton Garcia, said.

“I’ve been assured by law enforcement that his capture, arrest and prosecution are a priority. Nevertheless, he’s left victims to this crime who deserve closure. Toward that end, we will continue to pursue the civil cause of action against Mr. Babudar to the fullest extent of the law,” Fraiser said.

FOX4 will update this article with additional information as it becomes available.