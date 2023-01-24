KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — We can’t all be perfect.

It’s hard to imagine, but some people in the Kansas City metro cheer for the Cincinnati Bengals, the team the Kansas City Chiefs will face in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The same two teams met last January’s AFC title bout. The Bengals won and advanced to Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati native Tom Allen has lived in Cass County for more than 25 years. Every time Allen watches his favorite team on television, he paints his hair and face in Bengals orange.

Allen hasn’t lived in the Queen City for a long time, but he can’t imagine giving up his Bengal bias.

“Chiefs fans are awesome. I love it here. We heckle each other. We have fun. My wife is a huge Chiefs fan, so we’re a house divided, but she understands. I’m from Cincinnati. That’s my team,” Allen said.

It isn’t just older Bengals fans on the prowl around Kansas City, 11-year-old C.J. Robbins and his mom, Kim Bridges, live in Blue Springs. Bridges moved to the metro years ago from northern Kentucky, and C.J. inherited his mom’s love for Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

“Sometimes in school, I have some friends making fun of me. They’re like — we’re going to beat you this weekend,” Robbins said with confidence. “I say let’s see how that goes.”

They are faithful fans, but they say they don’t have tickets for Sunday’s game.

Game time temperatures are expected to drop below 15 degrees, and according to Tickets for Less, the cheapest seats in the house costs more than $300 each.