KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Chiefs got their revenge on Cincinnati, defeating them 23-20 in the AFC Championship, punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona, against the Philadelphia Eagles

Travis Kelce called out Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after his comments.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: know yo role and shut yo mouth, you jabroni!” Kelce exclaimed.

Mayor Pureval backpedaled after sending out quite the troll video to his thousands of Twitter followers insinuating that Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes’ father.

“Well, I certainly learned a lot. I shouldn’t try to be funny,” Mayor Pureval responded.