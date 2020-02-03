Coca-Cola creates limited edition ‘World Champions’ can

The Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Plant is debuting its newest limited edition can line after the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned Super Bowl Champions Sunday night.

The cans, which say “World Champions” will be available on Wednesday at all Kansas City grocery stores. They will eventually be distributed to other parts of Missouri and Kansas.

“We started producing this at 5 a.m. this morning,” Plant Operations Director Teneca Clark said. “We talked about it all last week ’cause we knew the Chiefs were going to come home with a victory.”

160 employees are apart of the manufacturing process; many of whom are die-hard Chiefs fans.

Only 100,000 cases will be distributed.

LATEST STORIES: