KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs are ready for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

So many fans were in line to get into the parking lot the Chiefs decided to open the gates to the parking lot 90 minutes early.

Fans at the front of the line already parked there Saturday afternoon. Others arrived before sunrise to tailgate before even being allowed inside the stadium area.

Chiefs fans know what a special place Arrowhead is for football fans and the Chiefs Kingdom.

A national ranking also named Kansas City as the best town in the NFL to tailgate.

Fans say tailgating is their way of getting hyped up to provide the Chiefs with a little something extra to win critical games.

Gates to the actual stadium are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 5:40 p.m.