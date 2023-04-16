KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — With the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City rapidly approaching, there has been a lot of talk about if the Kansas City Chiefs will add another receiver.

A name on the trade market that has caught the attention of many Chiefs fans and the entire NFL is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

During an interview with CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden, Hopkins indicated which team he would like to play for with his body language.

He was asked about playing for the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets. Hopkins seemed to express interest in playing for the Chiefs and Bills while showing disdain for the Jets and Patriots.

While the Chiefs are likely out of Hopkins pay range, Hopkins did indicate on Twitter he wasn’t looking for a pay raise.

The Chiefs are picking 31st in the first round.

The receivers on the roster include Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Richie James and Justyn Ross.

It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs put together a package for Hopkins or acquire another receiver through the draft.