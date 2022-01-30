KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ season.

After racing out to a 21-3 lead in the first half, the Bengals scored 21 unanswered points to take a late fourth quarter 24-21 lead. After the Chiefs tied the game and went to overtime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception three plays into the first drive.

The Bengals then needed nine plays to drive the field, hit a field goal and win the game in overtime 27-24.

Afterward, the overall theme for the Chiefs is expected: disappointment.

“We were playing so well in the first half and in the second half, we were just off a tick. That’s all it takes to lose a football game,” Mahomes said after the game. “I gotta be better.”

“Whenever you taste winning the Super Bowl, nothing less than that is success,” the Chiefs QB continued.

“Our players are disappointed, obviously,” head coach Andy Reid said.

Reid also questioned his own playcalling in crucial parts of the game.

“I could’ve given him other things to work with, and better things,” Reid said. “I didn’t. He was trying to move around like he does, and he did. You never have to worry about that part, but I could’ve given him better plays to work with.”

The Chiefs have many offseason decisions to make on free agents, including on defensive leader Tyrann Mathieu. When asked about his future with the Chiefs, he got a little emotional, saying he hoped to stay with the team.

“Ever since I came here, I’ve just tried to be the right kind of teammate. I’ve tried to play my part,” Mathieu said. “And obviously, it’s always that feeling that you could make more plays for your team, but I’m hoping it works out.”

Defensive end Frank Clark also shared sentiments of staying in KC even though he still has two years on his contract.

“Man, Kansas City is home,” Clark said. “I bought a house here, my daughter goes to school and stuff like that here. It’s home, man. So I want to be here for the future, for the rest of my career, but … unfortunately, the way business goes, things don’t happen the way you want them to happen all the time.”

As the Chiefs look back on the season and take the good things from it, Mahomes hopes the team’s recent success keeps going.

“If you look at the season that we had, to be in this game in general, it takes a special group of guys to battle through adversity,” he said. “You can’t let this end what we have here.”