Despite pricey tickets, Chiefs fans scramble to snag a seat to AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Chiefs fans are now scrambling to find tickets for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, the game has sold out. Now, the only way you are going to get tickets is to buy them from someone who already has them or hit the secondary market — and that could get pricey!

The amount per ticket is changing from minute to minute. If you’re looking to get in the gate at Arrowhead, that’s going to cost at least $300 or more. Jen Forrest, marketing director at Tickets for Less, said she can’t even quote you a price.

“Honestly, they are changing so fast,” Forrest said. “By the time I looked 30 minutes ago to now they will have already changed.”

Tickets for Less is the exclusive reseller for Chiefs tickets. Forrest said their phones haven’t stopped ringing, and the tickets are selling like crazy.

“After halftime, we really saw a huge spike in ticket sales,” Forrest said. “And after the win was clinched, things were moving so fast we extended our hours actually on Sunday night, and we will also extend our hours this week to actually handle the demand of consumer purchases.”

To ease the rush, Forrest said Super Bowl tickets are on the way. They’re releasing their inventory Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

“We are very excited to be the only company that is offering a 100% refund on Chiefs Super Bowl tickets if they do not go,” Forrest said. “So we would recommend as of tomorrow you can start buying your Super Bowl tickets early. We recommend buying them before the game so that you’ve already secured your tickets in anticipation of a huge win on Sunday.”

Even with sales changing from moment to moment, Forrest said tickets are still available.

“We have sold quite a bit of inventory,” Forrest said. “The good news is we still have tickets available for all levels. So upper, lower, club level seats are all still available, but that could change as early as tomorrow.”

Once you get your seats, the moment they win that trip to the Super Bowl will become a reality.

“They’ll be able to secure your zone, and once the Chiefs win — crossing our fingers here — you’ll be able to turn those in for your receipts for the game,” Forrest said.

Forrest said if you are going to buy a ticket make sure it’s from a trustworthy source. The AFC Championship and Super Bowl both have mobile entry, so if you get a screenshot or paper, you may have a fake.

LATEST STORIES:



