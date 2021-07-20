Despite visit with the Chiefs, defensive end Melvin Ingram signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (WDAF) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their defensive side of the football by signing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Melvin Ingram.
The former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end became a free agent this offseason and was sought after by many teams to bolster their defense including the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ingram made a visit to Kansas City earlier this offseason in March, but the meeting ended without a deal.
Rumors of the Chiefs signing their former division rival gained steam after defensive end Frank Clark was arrested and charged in California with felony possession of a firearm, putting his playing future in jeopardy.
With training camp a week away, the Chiefs will be preparing for the season with a question mark at one of their edge rusher spots.
Meanwhile, 32-year-old Ingram will join a defensive line that boasts two-time First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward and 2020 sacks leader T.J. Watt.
The Chiefs will host the Steelers at home at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during week 16 on December 26.