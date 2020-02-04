Breaking News
Details for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade released
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard, then head south on Grand Boulevard, west on Pershing Road, then turn north on Main to end at Union Station.

Officials say the parade will last about an hour-and-a-half, ending with a rally at Union Station that begins at approximately 1:30 p.m. The rally will last about an hour.

For the most updated information on transit, public safety, and other news relating to the parade, please sign up to receive notifications from ALERTKC by texting “CHIEFSPARADE” to 888-777.

KSN.com will air the parade live online for Chiefs fans around the region, country and world to enjoy.

