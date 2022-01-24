‘Do it, do it Kelce!’: Mahomes and Kelce’s audible that set up the game-tying field goal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — With 13 seconds on the clock, the Kansas City Chiefs had the ball on their own 25-yard-line trailing the Buffalo Bills by 3 points, needing a field goal to send the game into overtime.

The first play of the drive was a 19-yard completion to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The second play was a 25-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce, but you won’t find it in the playbook.

“It is a pretty common defense in a situation like that. The defense will try and take away the sideline throws to give you more of the seams and the middle of the field open,” Kelce said. “That and they are soft so you can get a head start. I just told him right before they called a timeout right before we ran out there to run the play. I told him I am probably not going to run the route that is called. I am just going to run to the open area.”

According to the historic quarterback-tight end duo, Kelce approached Mahomes before lining up and told him that he was going off script, something the two are used to doing.

“Midway through his cadence, he was screaming at me at the line of scrimmage ‘do it’. ‘Do it. Do it.’ I was just like alright here we go boys,” Kelce said. “It was just a little back yard football with a couple of seconds left that gave us an opportunity to take the game into overtime.”

Kelce is typically double-covered, especially in late game situations, but the All-Pro tight end knew he could exploit a weakness in the coverage he had faced all night.

“The play to Travis, it was kind of a thing where he wasn’t necessarily supposed to do that, but after the timeout, we got a look at what the defense was doing, and he actually said it to me. He was like, ‘if we do it again, I’m going to take it down the middle between both the guys guarding me,’ and he went up the field, I gave him the ball and he got into field goal range,” Mahomes said.

The pair connected for one of the most important plays of the season for the Chiefs and set them up in perfect position to tie the game with three seconds left in regulation.

Mahomes and Kelce would connect again in overtime for the game-winning touchdown to send them to their fourth consecutive home AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.