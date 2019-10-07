‘Do you want to come with us to watch the Chiefs play?’: Viral super fan makes the trek to Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – It’s no secret that Chiefs fans love watching their team play, but the Chandler family takes their fandom to the next level. The family has a tradition of a 700-mile trek from New Mexico.

This year, they surprised 10-year-old family friend, Mechi, with an invitation to the 12 hour drive to see the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium for her birthday.

Her reaction of the surprise went viral.

This little girl is a ⁦@PatrickMahomes⁩ and ⁦@Chiefs⁩ diehard fan and will be celebrating her 10th birthday this Sunday night at #Arrowhead watching her first ⁦#Chiefs⁩ game. Her reaction is priceless!!



⁦@ChiefsReporter⁩ ⁦@SNFonNBC⁩ #KCvsInd ⁦ pic.twitter.com/femIQeuyjA — 15Young (@5young3) September 30, 2019

Mechi is most looking forward to seeing her favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s just a really big inspiration and he’s just such a good player on the field,” said Mechi. “He’s a really good player off the field.”

