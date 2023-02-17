KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Fresh off a second Super Bowl title in four years, it appears Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is about to start a new coaching chapter with the Washington Commanders.

Reports surfaced on parade day that Bieniemy would interview for Washington’s open offensive coordinator position.

By Friday, multiple NFL insiders said the Commanders had offered Bieniemy the job and hoped to have the deal finalized by Saturday.

With the move, Bieniemy switches from the AFC to NFC and goes from leading the NFL’s most prolific offense to one that hasn’t finished in the top 20 since the 2017-2018 season.

The Commanders performed well running the ball last season, finishing 12th in rushing yards per game, but Bieniemy leaves MVP QB Patrick Mahomes for a trio of QBs who all have question marks, headlined by former first-round pick Carson Wentz.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator since 2018, which includes five consecutive hosting appearances in the AFC Championship, three Super Bowl trips, and Super Bowl 54 and 57 titles.

Before leading the Chiefs’ offense, he was Kansas City’s running backs coach between 2013 and 2017, the beginning of his tenure coinciding with Andy Reid’s arrival.

Bieniemy has been a hot name in coaching circles over the past few off-seasons and has left many questioning why an NFL team hasn’t picked him for one of numerous head coaching vacancies.

He was cited in a lawsuit that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed, where Flores alleged he experienced racism during the hiring process with at least three different NFL franchises.

Bieniemy interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ top job, who hired former Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen, the orchestrator of the offense that the Chiefs outdueled to win Super Bowl LVII.

During Super Bowl Week, the 53-year-old said he thought his interview with the Colts went great, and that was the only interview he conducted at the time.

Sports pundits have also suggested Bieniemy take a head coaching job in college, especially since his alma mater, Colorado, had an opening that was ultimately filled by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

In December, Bieniemy said his school did not contact him and that he coaches in the NFL and loves what he does.

Reid has been vocal about how Bieniemy deserves to be a head coach for the past few years.

“There’s no reason he shouldn’t get one of these jobs. He’s too good of a football coach not to,” Reid said Tuesday.

During Super Bowl Week, Mahomes said Bieniemy is “past deserved” for a head coaching job.

The Chiefs now begin their own search for an OC, with quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy likely a prime candidate.