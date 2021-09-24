Eric Stonestreet and Melissa Etheridge, Kansas City area natives, to appear at Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Two local celebrities will be cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs in person this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Signer-songwriter and Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge will perform the national anthem before the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers. As Etheridge sings, the American Legion Post 213 (Argentine Eagles) will present the nation’s colors.

Actor, comedian and Kansas City, Kansas, native Eric Stonestreet — perhaps better known in Chiefs Kingdom as Coach Andy Reid’s little brother, Randy Reid — will be the Drum Honoree for the game. Fans can catch him up on the GEHA Deck pumping up the crowd at the Chiefs drum.

Sunday’s game is also the Chiefs’ Latinx Heritage Month game, and five local Latino groups will perform at halftime. The Hunt Family Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle will benefit the Greater Kansas City Hispanic Development Fund Family College Prep Program.

The Chiefs-Chargers game kicks off just after noon Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Parking gates open at 7:30 a.m. and all stadium gates open at 10 a.m., so fans have plenty of time to get to their seats to catch all the pre-game festivities.

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy them online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets and parking passes to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Don’t forget, the Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.