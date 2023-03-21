KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With over a month to go until the 2023 NFL Draft, analysts are beginning to go through some of their final mock draft predictions.

Kansas City is the host of this year’s NFL Draft, which will be held at Union Station beginning April 27, and the Chiefs have the 31st and final pick in the first round.

ESPN insider Mel Kiper Jr. predicts the Chiefs will draft Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah in his latest mock draft.

“The Chiefs let JuJu Smith-Schuster leave in free agency, and their wide receiver depth chart looks a little thin,” Kiper wrote.

“I thought about Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) as a new deep threat for Patrick Mahomes, but I’m going to trust in Andy Reid’s ability to find contributors just about anywhere. That leads me to the edge rushers, and Anudike-Uzomah is a player I wanted to get in these predictions somewhere.”

“There’s some buzz among NFL teams about Anudike-Uzomah after the combine. He had a great workout there, and he was super productive in college, racking up 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Kansas City replaced Frank Clark with Charles Omenihu, so Anudike-Uzomah likely would be a situational pass-rusher as a rookie.”

Anudike-Uzomah is a native of Kansas City, Missouri, where he earned his first-team all-state honors as a senior at Lee’s Summit High School.

According to Anudike-Uzomah’s prospect information, he stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds with a 33.5-inch arm length and 9 5/8-inch hands.

In 2022, Anudike-Uzomah earned third-team Associated Press All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors with team highs of 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 14 starts.