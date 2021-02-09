NFL coaching legend Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

16 Nov 1998: Head coach Marty Schottenheimer of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the game against the Denver Broncos at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 30-7.

Marty Schottenheimer, former coach and member of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, has died at age 77. Schottenheimer moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina on January 30, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011.

The death was first reported on Twitter.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love,” his wife Pat Schottenheimer stated when his move to hospice was announced, “and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other… one play at a time.”

Schottenheimer was a head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1989 to 1998. During his time in Kansas City, he won more than 100 games. Schottenheimer also coached the Browns, Washington, and the Chargers.

While diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011, his condition wasn’t publicly revealed until 2016. He spoke to an ESPN reporter about what was life was like at the time.

“I’m sitting here looking at a lake and it’s a spectacular setting. Pat and I, the Lord’s blessed us. I mean, there’s no other way I can identify it,” Schottenheimer told Tony Grossi at his home in Lake Norman, North Carolina.