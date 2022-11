KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to three years in prison Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated and seriously injuring then-5-year-old Ariel Young.

Ariel attended Tuesday’s sentencing with members of her family.

At one point before hearing his sentence, Reid addressed Ariel directly.

“My family and I are in your corner,” Reid said.

Reid faced a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors said at his plea hearing they had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years.

Reid’s attorneys asked for house arrest and probation in the case. His attorney said Reid had publicly apologized for what happened and is remorseful.

Court documents show Reid, the son of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph at the time of the crash near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. The speed limit in that area is 65 mph.

Ariel Young’s family disagreed with Reid’s plea deal. Her mother said she wanted Reid to be sentenced to the maximum of seven years.

Her mother wrote a victim impact statement, which the prosecutor read during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

“She’ll never play sports…sports the thing his family’s made a living off of,” the prosecutor read from the letter.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Ariel’s family reached a deal for a comprehensive care plan. The deal will provide long-term medical care and financial stability for her.