Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate season opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fans who didn’t make the trip to Kansas City had the option to watch the game in area sports bars. On Sunday, Chicken N Pickle rolled out the welcome mat to Chiefs die-hard fans.

It’s been over 200 days since the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl, so fans are ready and are extremely excited to see their team on the field.

At Chicken N Pickle, a tailgate party started around 2 p.m. Sunday. Since then, people have been coming in and out of the restaurant. Families were playing games and tried their luck at several raffles.



With limited COVID-19 restrictions, local establishments can accommodate more fans to watch the games. As a result, it’s providing some new hope for a return to normal.

“We love our people, our heart is local, and this means everyone is just trying to get back to normal and be with their families,” said Kelsey Rockett, Chicken N Pickle manager.

“Arrowhead is going to have full capacity again this year since you know last year with COVID. So, it’s going to be a good environment to see and to be there if you have the chance to be there,” added Jared Murphy, Chiefs fan.



Rockett says that although it is not mandatory, they recommend residents wear their facemasks when inside their establishment.