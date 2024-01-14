KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Arrowhead Stadium set record temperatures Saturday evening at negative four degrees for kickoff between the Dolphins and the Chiefs. That marked the fourth coldest game played in NFL history.

Despite the frigid temperatures, fans for both teams still came out to support and celebrate.

Many tailgaters were spotted outside the stadium, with heaters and hot drinks, finding every way possible to stay warm.

“Layers upon layers upon layers, hot drinks, Vaseline on the face is a good tip too. Keep the skin moist,” said the Herrenbruc family, visiting KC from St. Louis.

“Heated gloves, heated socks, thermals, underwear long johns,” said the Cook family, attending one of many games at Kansas City locals.

For Dolphins fans, the temperatures were tough to handle.

“This is probably the coldest I’ve been in,” said one attendee, traveling from Orlando for the matchup, “We saw some post yesterday them saying it’s too cold and none of the Dolphins fans were going to be here. So we were like, we got to go.”

The dedication showed throughout the evening, with 76,000 people bundled up, braving the -24 degree windchill.

“I’ll tell you what, the Chiefs have always been our number one team and we’ll do anything for the Chiefs,” explained one attendee.

“You’ve got to enjoy it while you have it. This is the golden era. I’m not going to miss it because it’s a little cold,” added another.