KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Move over post-game football shows, game replays and highlights are about to get a lot more interesting.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced Tuesday that he joined NFL All Day.

The move means fans will soon be able to buy, own, and trade specific video highlights, or NFTs, of Mahomes making plays on the football field.

Future NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, could include Mahomes throwing touchdown passes, trick plays, and plays of his record-setting stats. And that’s just the beginning. Fans could even possibly buy something like an NFT of Mahomes’ 13-second drive against the Buffalo Bills in the future.

Each collectible, or NFT, has a certain number available. The more common it is, the less fans will pay to own it.

For example, there is an NFT available showing a rush Mahomes made during the playoff game against Buffalo. The price starts at $74 because there was a lot available. However, the price for an NFT of Mahomes’ master class in the playoffs against the Steelers starts at $13,999 because there were far fewer available.

There are also NTF’s of other Chiefs like Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire available.

Each NFT video highlight bought through NFL All Day is an officially licensed NFL digital collectible.

Right now, NFL All Day is in Beta testing but is soon expected to open to all fans.

This isn’t the first time Mahomes or the Chiefs have experimented with NFT’s.

A year ago Mahomes launched “The Museum of Mahomes.” It held its first digital art auction featuring six pieces of digital art on March 17, 2021.

In an interview with The Exchange on CNBC last year Mahomes said he thought NFTs will be the future of digital art, sports memorabilia, and more.

“As I’ve started to see more and more things come out with the NFT’s and seeing how they, the digital way, the way the world’s going to collect memorabilia and have another asset, it was kind of a no-brainer for me to get involved as quickly as possible,” Mahomes said during the interview.

The Chiefs gave away NFTs in the form of virtual commemorative tickets to fans who attended last season’s Sunday night game against the Denver Broncos. It was the first game the Chiefs issued NFTs, according to the club.