Fans can return to Chiefs training camp, but don’t expect a photo or autograph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – In May, the NFL sent out a memo to all 32 clubs letting them know they would be allowed to host training camp at locations other than their home facility, meaning the Chiefs will be returning to the Missouri Western State University campus.

On Wednesday, the league and the player’s association agreed on updated COVID-19 protocols for training camp and fans will be allowed to attend!

But if you were looking for your selfie or autograph from your favorite player, don’t expect to get one this year.

"Fans will be permitted to attend Training

Camp, provided that they are more than 20 feet away from Tier 1 staff, including

players, at all times, and adhere to physical distancing requirements. Fans will

not be permitted to interact with players at any time." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA and said that fans will be permitted to attend, but they must keep 20 feet away from Tier 1 staff, which invludes players.

“Fans will not be permitted to interact with players at any time,” the memo said.

Tier 1 individuals consist of players, coaches, trainers, physicians and necessary personal who need direct access to players.

Fans will also be required to follow any physical distance requirements of the facility.