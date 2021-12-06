Friends of man hit outside Arrowhead still have concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A man who was hit by a car during the Chiefs game against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago is now out of the hospital. C.D. Nelsen, 49, was discharged Sunday.

That crash happened a month after a Wichita man, Steve Hickle, 66, died after being hit by two vehicles outside the stadium. Hickle was leaving the stadium, walking across Blue Ridge Cutoff, when he was hit twice. Both drivers kept going. Police have not found them yet.

After the crash involving Nelsen, the Chiefs organization said it was making short-term changes for a safer fan experience.

Nelsen belongs to a group of tailgaters called the Tequilagators. One of the members of the group is Bill Rusch. He says that the Tequilagators complained about the designated parking location for buses and RVs since the beginning of the season. It’s right along Dubiner Dr. where traffic flows frequently.

“It gets a little dicey, especially on the way out when everybody is trying to get through there,” Rusch said.

After Nelsen was injured two weeks ago, Rusch said their complaints were finally heard.

The Tequilagators and up to five other buses were accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis Sunday.

They were able to park in a different spot, away from the street, for this week’s game.

The Chiefs said they also added more marked and flagged pedestrian crosswalks for fans and had a police squad car with lights on to encourage safe vehicle and pedestrian traffic during peak times.

“There’s a lot of vehicles that are in the same situation we were in last game,” John Herron, a Chiefs fan, said

Even though the Tequilagators were accommodated for this game, they’re still worried about people parked on Dubiner Dr. and what lies ahead for them at upcoming home games.