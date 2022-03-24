KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A day after Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, the wide receiver jetted to a warmer climate.

“Dolphin Nation, I am so ready to be a part of fins up, man. Your boy Cheetah is so excited, so excited to meet all of you guys and get ready to turn up and throw up the peace sign,” Hill said in his first video since the trade.

The video shows Hill on a private plane, seemingly heading to Miami to make the trade official. It was posted on the Dolphins Twitter account.

“I’m very excited to meet the guys, you know. Play with them, you know, have fun. It’s gonna be a fun year, man,” Hill said.

The Dolphins reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $120 million contract with Hill. The deal comes with $72 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Hill earned $9.75 million for being on the Chiefs roster and $2.14 million for reporting to team activities along with a $1.45 million signing bonus.

That $13.34 million made up most of the $15.85 million he is scheduled to make from the 2021 season.

The deal with Miami also puts him closer to his hometown of Pearson, Georgia.

Those aren’t the only things Hill is excited about, according to the star wide receiver. He’s also excited to meet a specific member of his new team.

“The guy I’m really excited to meet the most though? That Jaylen Waddle. How you doin’ little penguin?” Hill said.

Waddle is known to imitate a penguin waddle to celebrate his touchdown receptions. Hill does his own version of the waddle at the end of the new video.