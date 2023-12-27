KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had five starters miss practice on Wednesday ahead of their crucial Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf strain)

WR Justin Watson (illness)

RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion protocol)

LT Donovan Smith (stinger)

WR Kadarius Toney (hip strain)

Sneed went down with an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday but returned to the game. He has been having a career year with two interceptions and has not given up a touchdown in his coverage all season.

Watson has been one of the most reliable receivers for KC’s tumultuous offense this season and is third on the team with 419 yards, along with three touchdowns.

Pacheco has missed two games this year and left the Raiders game early after his helmet came off during a play and center Creed Humprey’s knee hit him in the head. He has 805 rushing yards this season with seven touchdowns.

Smith has missed three games with his injury, and rookie Wanya Morris has been playing well in his place. Morris’ worst game came against Monday when he gave up three sacks to Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce.

Head coach Andy Reid said Smith’s health has been improving with rest.

Toney has missed two games this season, including Christmas Day, as he has battled drops and subpar play throughout the season.

The Chiefs are fighting for the AFC West and face a tough task in the Bengals at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.