KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are sending five players to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.

The NFL announced the complete rosters, including starters, on Wednesday for the weeklong skills competition and flag football game.

Here are the five Chiefs players who made the AFC roster:

Patrick Mahomes, starting quarterback

Travis Kelce, starting tight end

Joe Thuney, offensive guard

Chris Jones, defensive lineman

Creed Humphrey, center

Pro Bowlers are selected based on votes from fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts for one-third of the overall vote, according to the NFL.

Of course, Kansas City fans hope Chiefs players will be unavailable to participate in the Pro Bowl Games this season, dreaming of another trip to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs’ regular season ends with a road game against the Chargers in Los Angeles this Sunday. The next time Chiefs Kingdom meets at Arrowhead Stadium, it will start a postseason run like the club hasn’t seen since Mahomes arrived in 2017.

The last time the Chiefs played on the road in the playoffs was 2015. Alex Smith was still this team’s quarterback, and Mahomes wouldn’t be drafted for another two years.

The NFL’s Wildcard Weekend is scheduled for Jan. 13-14. The Chiefs’ opponent is yet to be determined. Tickets are still available.