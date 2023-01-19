KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s always good to have a familiar opponent in the NFL.

Several Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches have relayed such sentiments while preparing to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

In Week 10, the Chiefs beat the Jags 27-17 in a game that was well in hand by the fourth quarter.

Here’s a rewind to see the impactful moments of that game.

Cold Open

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson is very familiar with an Andy Reid ran organization; his first three NFL coaching stints were with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs, where Reid was the head coach.

Pederson is also known to have creative playcalling and game management decisions in his repertoire. He wasted no time at Arrowhead Stadium.

With the first kick of the game, the Jaguars kicked an onside kick and recovered it.

While they did not score on their first offensive drive of the game, the move put the Chiefs on notice for the rest of the game.

Wipe Ya Hands Off

Rookie Isiah Pacheco has been a pleasant surprise at running back running for 830 yards and five touchdowns in his first NFL season. But he has had his rookie troubles.

On the Chiefs’ first offensive drive of the game, Pacheco fumbled in the red zone, and the Jags recovered.

Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy held him out for a few plays but later let him return to the game, where he finished with 82 yards on 16 carries.

Pacheco said all of his teammates encouraged him, which helped him come back and perform in his third start of the season.

The 82 yards was his season high until the next week when he ran for 107 yards on the Los Angeles Chargers the next week.

Looking back, this game could be a critical one of the Rutgers product.

Cisco Hits

Jaguars safety Andre Cisco made a name for himself pretty quickly with Chiefs fans.

Midway through the end of the second quarter, Cisco laid a hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster that many felt was an illegal hit. A flag was thrown on the play but was later picked up.

Smith-Schuster missed the rest of the game and the next game because of it. Cisco was also fined for that hit the next week.

On the next drive, Cisco hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling while he was attempting to catch a pass; MVS went out after the play but later returned to the game.

Chiefs players said the hits fueled them after the game. This week, Smith-Schuster said Cisco sent him an apology over Twitter after the game, and he holds no hard feelings for the hit.

While there is no perceived beef between Cisco and the Chiefs, Cisco will get a rough welcome to the Arrowahed playoff atmosphere.

Toney has arrived

This game was Kadarius Toney’s second game with the Chiefs after being acquired in a trade from the New York Giants.

In this game, Patrick Mahomes found Toney all alone in the flats in the red zone for Toney to get his first career touchdown. The second-year receiver out of Florida found a way to make it flashy by hopping down the sideline one leg.

Toney also flashed his speed and agility while compiling 101 all-purpose yards along with his TD.

The Jaguars game was the Mobile, Alabama native’s coming out party.

Dunlap hits 100

Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap came into this game with 99.5 career sacks.

He left with 100.

Near the end of the quarterback, Dunlap and Chris Jones had a meeting at the quarterback that helped Dunlap become the 41st player in NFL history to tally 100 sacks.

The 13-year veteran reached one of the biggest accomplishments in his career as a Chief.