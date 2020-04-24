Five Things to Know About Chiefs’ First-Round Pick RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) grins after greeting fans following an NCAA football game Saturday against Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of three players from LSU’s high-powered offense to earn unanimous first-team all-SEC honors when The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

The Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 overall pick to wrap up the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom.

1. He put together an incredible season in 2019.

Edwards-Helaire, also known as “CEH,” was a first-time starter in 2019 and he certainly made the most of it. After leading the Tigers in all-purpose yards as a reserve the year prior, he rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns – ranking third in the FBS (min. 210 carries) by averaging 6.68 yards-per-rush – and he tallied seven 100-yard rushing performances in 2019, racking up 110 yards in LSU’s victory over Clemson in the National Championship Game.

His rushing total in 2019 was the third-highest single-season total in LSU’s storied history and he led the SEC in rushing scores.

2. Edwards-Helaire was effective as a receiver, too.

In addition to his production on the ground, Edwards-Helaire caught 55 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown in 2019, averaging 8.2 yards-per-catch. His 55 receptions were an LSU single-season record for a running back.

Overall, Edwards-Helaire amassed 2,123 total rushing yards and 595 receiving yards in 41 career games (14 starts) with the Tigers. He was effective as a returner over the course of his career as well, recording 214 yards on 10 kicks in 2019.

3. His efforts led to a ton of accolades.

The five-foot-eight, 209-pound Edwards-Helaire earned All-SEC honors, the LSU MVP award and was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which recognizes the most versatile player in college football.

He also played a critical role in LSU’s march to an undefeated season and National Championship in addition to aiding quarterback Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy-winning season.

4. Chiefs’ safety Tyrann Mathieu was pumped about the move.

Mathieu isn’t shy about his passion for LSU football, so he was understandably pretty excited that another former Tiger was headed to Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed pretty excited, too.

5. He’s the latest in a long line of athletes from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge

Edwards-Helaire’s alma mater has an impressive list of alums, including Washington Redskins’ tailback Derrius Guice and former NFL running back Warrick Dunn among many other professional athletes.

Despite that, Edwards-Helaire was the first freshman to play varsity football in head coach Dale Weiner’s 29 seasons at Catholic High School.

The 21-year-old Edwards-Helaire has put together an impressive career thus far, and a year removed from winning a National Championship, he’ll have a shot at defending the Chiefs’ Super Bowl title.