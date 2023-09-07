WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas City Chiefs kick off the NFL regular season by hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

In Wichita, local businesses like Oliver Sports have seen many Chiefs fans stop by to purchase special collectibles to display for the season.

“We have mini helmets, full-size helmets, jerseys, photos. We try to have a little bit of everything for everybody. Autograph memorabilia, jerseys you can hang on your wall for $100 to $150 are very, very affordable.” Oliver Sports co-owner Vince Oliver said. “You know they don’t all have to be $1,000 or anything crazy, so there’s ways to be able to support your local team and your favorite team and your favorite players without spending a whole lot.”

The football season benefits many establishments throughout Wichita, including Connie’s Cookies, which receives an increase in orders for high school, college, and pro-themed desserts.

”Football’s, football jerseys, you just team colors, anything like that that they can grab to take for snacks. We’ve had a lot of people asking for purple and white for K-State, some KU a little bit of the high school football teams. It’s great for business.” Connie’s Cookies owner Connie Hamilton said.

Over at Emerson Biggins Sports Bar and Grill, the excitement has been building for game one of the Chiefs season, as it is a prime spot on the west side to watch Patrick Mahomes throw touchdowns.

“We get packed out every Chiefs game. I mean, football is popular every night, but Chiefs for sure. Emerson Biggins bartender Kelsey Horine said. “They’ll start coming in three, four hours early wanting to sit down and hold their tables for their big groups, and we won’t see them leave until definitely the game is over, so we fill up for Chiefs.”