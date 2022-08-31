KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Former Blue Springs South and University of Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, according to WDAF-TV.

Blanton, who most recently played for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams, will continue his development behind Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Jody Fortson and Noah Gray.

The 26-year-old was waived by the Rams on Aug. 20 and picked up by the Washington Commanders.

Once he did not make the final cut, he signed with his hometown team.

Blanton’s father, Jerry, was a linebacker for the Chiefs for seven seasons from 1979 to 1985.