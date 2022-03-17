CHICAGO, Ill. (KSNW) — Kansas City Chiefs free agent and former Butler Community College and K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle is headed to the Windy City and will be signing with the Chicago Bears, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Pringle is signing a one-year deal worth $6 million, with $4 million guaranteed.

Pringle has been with the Chiefs since he was an undrafted free agent in 2018. With the team, he has recorded 85 receptions, 1,019 yards and found the end zone 10 times, including one touchdown in the first quarter of the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Prior to his signing with the Chiefs, Pringle spent one season with Butler Community College before transferring to Kansas State, where he played from 2016 to 2017.

In his time with the Wildcats, Pringle amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards and finished second in school history in career yards per reception.