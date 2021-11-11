Former Chief Jamaal Charles will sign portrait won at HopeKids auction

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 07: Running back Jamaal Charles #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 7, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In an upcoming auction to benefit HopeKids Kansas City, one lucky person will walk away with an original portrait of former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles.

Local artist and Chiefs superfan Cynthia Burris is putting up two of her original works for auction at the HopeKids Tailgate Challenge on November 20 at The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas.

The tailgate will include a Chili Cook-off, auctions, raffles, and a friendly competition between chapters of HopeKids from other states.

The legendary Chiefs running back shared the tweet with Burris’ announcement and said he would sign his name on the portraits for the winner.

Whoever get it I will put my signature on it. https://t.co/JtciQqtfVt — Jamaal Charles (@jcharles25) November 11, 2021

Burris responded to Charles saying, “Truly speechless. Thank you so much!!!”

The two-time First-Team All-Pro spent 9 seasons with the Chiefs and holds the NFL record for yards per carry average with 5.4 (1,200 attempts).

He is the Chiefs all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards

After two one-year stints with the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Charles returned to Kansas City on a one-day contract to retire as a Chief.