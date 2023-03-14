KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Former Kansas City Chiefs Andrew Wylie is moving on after six seasons, and two Super Bowl rings.

The right tackle signed with the Washington Commanders and former Chiefs-turned-Commanders assistant coach Eric Bieniemy.

That didn’t mean it was an easy choice for Wylie to make.

Wiley posted his thank you and goodbye to Chiefs Kingdom and his teammates on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

Thank you Kansas City! No words can express how much this city has meant to me. It truly has been home for me and my family the past 6 years. To the fans, I can’t thank you enough for always showing up, being passionate, and cheering loud no matter what. To my teammates, thank you for all the friendship, good times, and laughs. We did things that no one can ever take away from us! To Coach Reid, Brett Veach, & Andy Heck, thank you for bringing in an undrafted rookie on his 4th practice squad of the year and coaching me up to play this game at the standard y’all set. Some of the best times in my life have happened in this city and I am forever grateful. Until next time KC! ✌🏼🙏🏼 Andrew Wiley, Former Kansas City Chiefs RT

Two of the first people to respond to the post are Wiley’s friends and former teammates.

“Love ya brotha!! Cherish all the years together man!! 🔥🔥🔥 too many memories!!” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wrote.

“Love ya my brotha!! 💪🏽,” Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes added.

“I’ll remember that last convo forever! Love You Wylie! 🤍,” Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wrote.

Wylie spent five seasons with the Chiefs, playing right guard along with right tackle. He started every game for the Chiefs last season.