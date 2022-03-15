KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – After announcing the club’s first big free agency signing of the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs also lost a starter to the free agency market.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward will sign with the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year deal, reportedly worth up to $42 million.

Thanks #ChiefsKingdom for 4 great years. Blessed to have been a part of such a great organization. Great coaches, great fans, & a great team. Love y’all. Charvarius Ward on Twitter

In four years with the Chiefs, Ward brought in four interceptions, 29 pass defenses and 222 tackles.

Ward entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. However, before his rookie season started, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs a few months later. He made his way up the depth chart until earning his first start in December.

Ward was named the starter the following year alongside former cornerback Bashaud Breeland. He helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers in 2020.

The move comes after the Chiefs signed former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.