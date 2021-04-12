Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that seriously hurt 5-year-old girl

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two months after former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid was involved in a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, the Jackson County prosecutor’s office charged him with DWI — serious physical injury Monday.

Court documents say Reid’s blood alcohol content was measured at .113 and he was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone five seconds before the crash. This was a three-vehicle crash in early February near Arrowhead Stadium that left the girl in critical condition.

The prosecutor’s office began reviewing the case last week.

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Impala on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive ran out of gas and called for help. Family in a Chevrolet Traverse showed up to help.

The crash report says a driver, Reid, in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck, was traveling south on the ramp to get to I-435 when the truck struck the Impala and then hit the Traverse from behind.

At the scene, police say Reid told officers he had about two or three drinks and had a prescription for Adderall.

Police conducted a sobriety test and say they saw four clues of impairment. He was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery for an injury to his groin.

Britt Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs and the NFL is investigating and reviewing the incident.

The 5-year-old girl, Ariel, is still in the hospital according to the last update from family after waking up from a coma on February 15. She is still receiving treatment for her brain injury. A GoFundMe page was started for her medical bills and has surpassed $540,000.