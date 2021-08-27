Former Chiefs guard retires from the NFL; Has special message for KC fans

Kansas City Chiefs guard Stefen Wisniewski celebrates at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — He played in two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a ring in 2020. He also won a ring while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Now Stefen Wisniewski says he’s retiring from the NFL.

The Chiefs former guard announced his decision on Twitter Thursday.

“After 10 seasons in the NFL, I’m retiring,” Wisniewski said. “I absolutely loved playing the game of football, but after 10 years, my body, my mind and my heart are telling me it’s time to move on.”

I have an announcement to make : pic.twitter.com/0ZHD3Kvp9b — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) August 26, 2021

He thanked all of the people who helped him throughout his football career. He also posted a statement thanking his family for their support.

He also had this to say to his former teammates on the Chiefs, and other teams he played for over the years.

“You guys are what make the tough parts of playing football worth it. Thanks for the laughs- long days of practice and boring meetings would’ve been unbearable if it wasn’t for the colorful personalities,” Wisniewski wrote.

Wisniewski didn’t forget the thousands of fans that made his job possible. He had a special message for them.

“As we learned while playing in empty stadiums last year, playing football is zero fun without you all. The adrenaline rush from hearing 60,000 plus fans screaming at the tops of their lungs for me and my team is one of the things I will miss mostly about playing,” Wisniewski wrote. “Seeing the intense joy on the faces of millions of fans during the Philly and Kansas City Super Bowl parades truly made those two of the best days of my life.”

You can read Wisniewski’s entire retirement statement below.

Wisniewski also addressed what he plans to do now that he won’t be suiting up on Sunday anymore.

“What am I gonna do next? I’m gonna be a pastor. The absolute best part of my life is my relationship with Jesus Christ and I can’t imagine a better fulltime job than teaching people the Bible and sharing the love of Christ with others,” Wisniewski said.