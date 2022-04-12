MIAMI — After spending half a season with the Kansas City Chiefs, pass rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting the Miami Dolphins as a free agent, according to reports.

Ingram was traded to Kansas City from the Pittsburgh Steelers in November.

With the Chiefs, Ingram collected 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 2 tackles-for-loss in 9 regular season games.

The addition of Ingram allowed defensive tackle Chris Jones to play more on the interior of the defensive line after experimenting with playing on the edge.

Ingram is one of two veteran defensive players the Chiefs have not re-signed during free agency. Safety Tyrann Mathieu has drawn interest from the New Orleans Saints and, most recently, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins are home to former Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.