Former Chiefs Quarterback Alex Smith announces retirement from football

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — Alex Smith announced his retirement from football Monday morning.

The former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made the announcement in a video on his Instagram account:

Smith, the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, was most recently with the Washington Football Team before retiring. He played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 to 2017, according to NFL player stats.

His football career was nearly ended earlier in 2018 by a broken right fibula and tibia. ESPN reported he nearly had to have his leg amputated because of infection, but 17 surgeries and months of physical therapy later, he was back on the field in October 2020.