Former fiancee of Tyreek Hill files paternity case

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KSNW) – The former fiancee of Kansas City Chief, Tyreek Hill, has filed a paternity case petitioning for a DNA test to prove the NFL player is her children’s biological father.

Crystal Espinal, new mother to twins, filled the paternity case in Johnson County court.

Espinal says she wants sole legal custody of the children, but would like to maintain financial support from Hill.

Crystal Espinal & Tyreek Hill

Documents reveal Espinal and Hill never married nor do they intend to do so at this point.

Though Espinal wants to maintain full custody of the twins, the suit would still allow for Hill to have supervised parenting time with his children.

Espinal is being represented by a domestic violence organization known as SAFEHOME.