PENSACOLA, Fla. (WDAF) — A former Kansas City Chiefs running back is hospitalized in intensive care after saving his two children in the ocean.

Peyton Hillis remains hospitalized following the accident.

In a Facebook post, Hillis’ uncle, Greg Hillis, said the former NFL star is receiving treatment on his lungs and kidneys.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg Hillis wrote. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

Hillis’ kids are also safe.

FOX 24 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is reporting Hillis and his children were in Pensacola, Florida, at the time of the swimming accident. Hillis jumped into the water and saved his children. He was airlifted to a hospital and remains unconscious.

Hillis is from Arkansas and played football for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Denver Broncos drafted him in 2008. The Kansas City Chiefs signed Hillis in 2012 as a backup to Jamaal Charles.

Hillis also played for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New York Giants before retiring in 2015.