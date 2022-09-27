KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Former NFL players Charles Woodson and Michael Vick, along with legendary coach Jimmy Johnson, were asked what the most intimidating stadium in the NFL was and all agreed on the same place.

Vick: Kansas City. Hands down. Johnson: I go to Kansas City. It’s the loudest, probably. NFLonFOX TikTok

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson said GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was one of his favorites to play at because of the rivalry.

“It was always great going down there and playing in front of those Chiefs fans, they’re right on top of you,” Woodson said. “It’s like a college-type atmosphere, and it was always a good matchup. Always close games. Best away stadium: Chiefs.”

The home of the Chiefs set the record for the loudest crowd road at a sports stadium, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

On September 29, 2014, the crowd at Arrowhead reached 142.2 decibels during a 41-14 win over the New England Patriots.

Since opening in 1972, the Chiefs have a 324-155-1 record at Arrowhead.