KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have some key players who missed their second day of practice this week ahead of their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf strain)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness)

RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion protocol)

LT Donovan Smith (stinger)

WR Kadarius Toney (hip strain)

Sneed, Pacheco, Smith, and Toney all missed their second consecutive days of practice.

Sneed went down with an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday but returned to the game. He’s been having a career year with two interceptions and has not given up a touchdown in his coverage all season.

Pacheco has missed two games this year and left the Raiders game early after his helmet came off during a play and center Creed Humprey’s knee hit him in the head. He has 805 rushing yards this season with seven touchdowns.

Smith has missed three games with his injury, and rookie Wanya Morris has been playing well in his place. Morris’ worst game came against Monday when he gave up three sacks to Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce.

Toney has missed two games this season, including Christmas Day, as he has battled drops and subpar play throughout the season.

Guard Trey Smith has been limited in practice with an ankle/knee injury and has a knee brace on his left knee.