KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium

The Chargers held the lead going into the half, but after the teams came out of the locker room, the Chiefs went full force and ended up taking the lead at the end of the fourth quarter.

Despite a change in pace, the Chargers managed to win with a final score of 30-24.