KANSAS CITY, Mo. — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had high praise for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in his latest interview with Mike Florio on ProFootballTalk, and thinks the Chiefs tight end should get paid more.

Kelce and Kittle are regarded as the top players at their position creating debates among fans as to which is the better tight end.

Kelce has more than 1,000 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons, by-far and alone a record at the position.

When asked what other player he looks to as the premier tight end in the league, Kittle had an easy answer.

“There’s all these tight ends that are explosive and fun to watch but Kelce, when you have six 1,000+ yard seasons in a row, you’re a hell of a football player,” Kittle said. “I think he has one bad game a year and its just because he’s getting triple teamed. He’s a player I look at, when he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a monster.”

Kittle added that with Kelce’s numbers, his salary should be closer to that of the wide receiver position.

According to Spotrac, Kelce earns an average of $14,312,500 a year, just below Kittle’s $15 million.

“I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver skill position in the last six years and he gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes and it just boggles my mind,” Kittle said.

Most receiving yards in #NFL — last 6 seasons. 1. Travis Kelce — 7,269

2. Davante Adams – 7,192

3. Julio Jones – 7,129

4. DeAndre Hopkins — 7,048

5. Mike Evans — 7,044 George Kittle was right. Jeff Kerr – @JeffKerrCBS

Along with former tight end Greg Olsen, Kelce and Kittle started Tight End University in 2021, with the 2022 edition happening this summer.

TEU brings tight ends from across the league together to learn from each other and advance the position.

The tight end summit will take place in Nashville from June 22 through June 24 and is sponsored by Charmin.